Four Seasons partners with Johns Hopkins for Covid-19 response

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Johns Hopkins Medicine International, the global division of health care provider Johns Hopkins Medicine, to validate its new global health and safety program, Lead With Care.

The scheme is designed to provide ongoing, real-time guidance on the evolving Covid-19 situation.

Grounded in the principles of care, trust and service, the program will be reviewed and validated by Johns Hopkins Medicine experts and implemented teams at Four Seasons properties around the world.

“Within this new environment, our singular goal is to provide guests, residents and employees with the confidence and assurance that their health and safety is our first priority,” explained John Davison, chief executive, Four Seasons.

“We are incredibly proud to work alongside the renowned experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine International, leveraging their global expertise to strengthen our already stringent health and safety measures through our new Lead With Care program.”

Johns Hopkins Medicine International and Four Seasons have established a dedicated Covid-19 advisory board, bringing together Four Seasons leadership and top experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine International to inform health and safety decisions based on the latest scientific knowledge.

Evolving in lockstep with rapidly changing discoveries, the board will create, enhance and review current procedures, along with virtual and in-person training to guide implementation of Lead With Care across Four Seasons global portfolio.

“Along with already-commonplace measures such as more sanitizers, masks and heightened cleaning and hygiene, our collaboration with Johns Hopkins equips our property teams with access to leading international experts and real-time Covid-19 information, enhancing our tools and training to deliver an experience grounded in safety and trust,” added Christian Clerc, president, global operations, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

“While the Four Seasons experience may look different in this new environment, it will ultimately feel the same – our dedicated people will continue to deliver the same intuitive service and personalised care for which Four Seasons is known and trusted for the world over.”