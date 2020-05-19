InterContinental Hotels launches Clean Promise

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has unveiled new, science-led protocols and service measures in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey.

At the same time, the company is launching a global Clean Promise , the strengthened measures will give guests greater confidence and hotel teams the protection needed.

Keith Barr, chief executive, IHG, commented: “The future of travel may look different, but a safe, secure stay is fundamental to deliver true hospitality – and that will never change.

“By combining IHG’s world-class knowledge and processes, with cutting-edge expertise from Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey, we can reassure guests and colleagues that we’re focused on protecting their health and wellbeing.

“This includes looking at where technology can make a difference, deploying enhanced, highly-visible and more frequent cleaning measures, and different approaches to food and beverage, all underpinned by our new IHG Clean Promise.”

Launched in 2015, the IHG Way of Clean programme was developed with Ecolab and Diversey, both world leaders in hygiene and cleaning technologies and services.

This programme is now being expanded with additional Covid-19 protocols and best practices - many of which are already in place - to reflect the advice of the World Health Organisation, Centres for Disease Control & Prevention and local public health authorities in markets around the world.

IHG Way of Clean already includes deep cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants, and going forward guests can expect to see evolved procedures in every area of the hotel, which may include:

Reception: Reduced contact at check-in, touchless transactions, front desk screens, sanitiser stations, sanitised key-cards, paperless check-out.

Reduced contact at check-in, touchless transactions, front desk screens, sanitiser stations, sanitised key-cards, paperless check-out. Guest Room: Visible verification of sanitised items (e.g. glassware, remote control), reduction of in-room furnishings/high-touch items, new laundry protocols, use of new technology.

Visible verification of sanitised items (e.g. glassware, remote control), reduction of in-room furnishings/high-touch items, new laundry protocols, use of new technology. Public Spaces and facilities: Additional deep cleaning of high touch surfaces, social distancing, ‘last cleaned’ charts, best practices for pools, fitness centres and lounges.

Additional deep cleaning of high touch surfaces, social distancing, ‘last cleaned’ charts, best practices for pools, fitness centres and lounges. Food and beverage: New standards and service approach to buffets, banquets, room-service and catering.

Enabling the personal wellbeing of guests and colleagues is key.

IHG is working closely with a team of medical experts at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic to develop guidance and resources for hotel teams on returning to work and keeping guests safe in this new environment.