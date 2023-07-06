Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok Introduces Chef Tommy Cheung as Executive Chef at Michelin-Starred Yu Tin

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River announces the appointment of Chef Cheung Kwok Pong (Tommy Cheung) as the new Executive Chef at one Michelin-starred Yu Ting Yuan, the renowned signature Cantonese restaurant.

With his remarkable culinary expertise and passion for Cantonese cuisine, Chef Tommy is set to elevate the dining experience to new heights.

Chef Tommy’s lifelong dedication to his craft is rooted in his early experiences in Hong Kong’s vibrant culinary scene, inspired by his family’s rich background in the industry. From humble beginnings as a trainee at a local restaurant, he honed his skills and rose through the ranks, working at renowned establishments including the two Michelin-starred Yan Toh Heen in Hong Kong before holding the position of executive chef at Ya Ge, a one Michelin-starred restaurant in Taipei.

“Joining the talented team at Yu Ting Yuan is an absolute honour for me,” says Chef Tommy. “I am thrilled to showcase the true essence of Cantonese cuisine and bring my own creative touch to the table. With our new signature tasting menu, we aim to elevate Cantonese cuisine, highlighting the authentic flavours of the region.”

Crafted with utmost care and attention to detail, Chef Tommy’s new signature tasting menu promises to tantalize taste buds and take diners on an exquisite culinary journey. Featuring a harmonious combination of traditional Cantonese cooking techniques and the finest seasonal ingredients, the menu is a true reflection of Chef Tommy’s expertise.

The seven-course tasting menu showcases Chef Tommy’s elevated expression of Cantonese cuisine utilizing premium products meticulously sourced for their remarkable quality and flavour and crafted with exceptional technique. Experience the delicate balance of flavours in the first course, where the Prawn Toast with Barbecued Suckling Pig Skin combines the richness of the pig skin with the succulence of prawns, while the Pan-fried Hokkaido Scallop with Osietra Imperial Caviar offers a luxurious burst of briny indulgence. The Double-boiled Fish Maw Soup with Matsutake Mushroom and Conpoy is a harmonious blend of umami notes, highlighting the richness of the fish maw and the earthiness of the matsutake mushroom.

Moving into the main courses, the Wok-fried Boston Lobster with Abalone Sauce and Black Truffle is a masterpiece of culinary finesse, with the sweet lobster meat complemented by the aromatic truffle and savoury abalone sauce. Delight in the perfectly steamed Grouper Fish Fillet with Homemade Bell Pepper Sauce, where the fresh fish is paired with a vibrant and tangy sauce and mix of textures pleasing to the palate. The Wok-fried Australian Mayura Platinum Wagyu Strip Loin with Black Bean and Dried Tangerine Peel showcases the exceptional quality of the beef, expertly cooked to perfection, with a delicate balance of traditional Cantonese flavours. Finally, savour the flavours of the Cantonese Fried Rice with Crab Meat in XO Sauce, where the delicate sweetness of crab meat is elevated by the bold flavours of the XO sauce. The menu concludes with a miniature trio of signature desserts, rounding out an exceptional meal. Each dish is a testament to Chef Tommy’s culinary mastery, as he carefully combines flavours, textures, and techniques to create a truly extraordinary dining experience at Yu Ting Yuan.

“My approach to Cantonese cooking is rooted in tradition, respecting the natural flavours of the ingredients,” Chef Tommy explains. “Through careful selection and meticulous preparation, I aim to create dishes that are true to authentic Cantonese flavours, but elevated for a fine-dining experience, providing a truly memorable meal for our guests at Yu Ting Yuan.”

Designed by renowned architect Jean-Michel Gathy, Yu Ting Yuan sets a new standard for contemporary Cantonese dining. Its magnificent floor-to-ceiling windows offer breath-taking views of lush gardens and a serene water reflection pond, adorned with unique art pieces. The restaurant’s ambiance transforms seamlessly from sunlit elegance during the day to a captivatingly illuminated setting at night. Opulence meets modernity within the interiors, blending traditional Chinese architectural elements with ornate chandelier fixtures and captivating contemporary artwork.

Since its opening in 2020, Yu Ting Yuan has earned the prestigious distinction of receiving one Michelin star within the restaurant’s first year. As the sole Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant in Thailand, it continues to captivate diners with its unrivalled culinary experience. Operating daily, the restaurant welcomes guests for lunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, and for dinner from 6:00 to 10:30 pm. Chef Tommy’s signature menu is THB 6,500++ and reservations are highly recommended to avoid disappointment. To make a reservation, click here https://www.fourseasons.com/bangkok/dining/restaurants/yu-ting-yuan/

or call +66 (02) 032-0885.