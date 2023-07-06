Tickets Now on Sale for Napa Valley’s New All-Latin Music Festival

Napa Valley’s newest addition to its emerging music scene, Sabor + Ritmo Festival presented by Visit Napa Valley, announced today tickets are on sale for its inaugural cross-genre musical celebration of Hispanic cultures and traditions. Taking place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, on the picturesque grounds of Silverado Resort & Spa, Sabor + Ritmo’s headline artists will be GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY®-nominees and winners Ángela Aguilar, Manuel Turizo, La Adictiva, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán.

Festivalgoers will enjoy a full day of music paired with the finest of Napa Valley and the Bay Area’s culinary and wine scene. Passes are offered in three categories:

GA+: Access to festival GA+ viewing area and festival village, 10+ live performances, food for purchase from 20+ Bay Area vendors, beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase, relaxing lounge areas and shade, complimentary water stations and more amenities throughout festival grounds. $349 per person

VIP: All the perks of GA+, plus access to VIP village featuring premier front-of-stage viewing area, upscale food and beverage purveyors, premium restrooms, and dedicated entrance. $519 per person

Platinum: Sip & savor the best of Napa Valley’s culinary scene with this all-inclusive pass. Includes exclusive access to two fully hosted Platinum lounges featuring gourmet fare and full-service bar with beer, wine, and cocktails with two viewing premier decks and close-to-venue parking. $1,229 per person

Tickets can be purchased exclusively online at SaborRitmoFestival.com.