Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay invites guests to Think Pink this October. To commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, known as Pink October, the Hotel is hosting a range of events aimed at generating funds for the Think Pink: Bahrain Breast Cancer Society and promoting awareness about this important cause.

Pink October Brunch

This October, Bahrain Bay Kitchen invites guests to indulge in a Pink Brunch. Guests can savour delightful dishes from the buffet prepared with the Think Pink theme, while enjoying live entertainment.

October 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2023, 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Bahrain Bay Kitchen

BHD 35 including soft beverages; BHD 48 including a select beverage package; children under 6 years dine with the Hotel’s compliments; children aged 6 to 12 enjoy 50 percent savings

BHD 1 per person is donated to the Think Pink: Bahrain Breast Cancer Society

Think Pink Day at The Spa

The Spa at Four Seasons designed a special program with the purpose of fundraising and increasing awareness for breast cancer on October 14, 2023. Guests can discover their artistic side with a painting class led by Bahraini artist Zainab Al Halwachi and also learn about breast cancer risk factors and prevention through an informative lecture by an expert in the field. A masterclass on preparing healthy granola, conducted by Wolfgang Puck’s Executive Sous Pastry Chef Upul Ranjeewa is also available. Guests who are seeking a taste of Japan can explore the authentic Japanese tea corner. All revenue will go to the Bahrain Cancer Society.

October 14, 2023 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Sky Meeting Room

BHD 10 for a ticket, which includes a cup of Japanese tea

All the proceeds will go to the Think Pink: Bahrain Breast Cancer Society

Rooftop Sky Yoga in Pink October

The evening rooftop yoga on the 51st floor invites the guests for a class with stretching, meditating, and finding emotional and spiritual balance towards the Manama skyline.

Saturday, October 14, 2023, 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Four Seasons rooftop

Per person, BHD 6 for Hotel guests and spa members, BHD 12 for outside guests

All the proceeds will go to the Think Pink: Bahrain Breast Cancer Society

Full Moon Yoga in Pink October

In October, the full moon yoga will take place on the white sand beach of Four Seasons, under the full moon’s glow and twinkling stars.

Saturday, October 28, 2023, 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Four Seasons Beach

Per person, BHD 6 for Hotel guests and spa members, BHD 12 for outside guests

All the proceeds will go to the Think Pink: Bahrain Breast Cancer Society

Pink October at Wolfgang Puck

Throughout the month of October 2023, for every Cracklin’ Rosie and Forbidden Kiss sold, the signature beverages at CUT, re/Asian, CUT Lounge, and Blue Moon Lounge, BHD 1 will be donated to the Think Pink: Bahrain Breast Cancer Society.

Bay View Lounge

Throughout the month of October 2023, for every Rose Cheesecake and Labour of Love mocktail sold BHD 1 will be donated to the Think Pink: Bahrain Breast Cancer Society.

Hashtag the most Instagrammable moments: #ThinkPinkBahrain #FSthinkpink #PinkOctober and tag @fsbahrain and @thinkpinkbahrain where appropriate.

For all reservations +973 1711 5000.

About Think Pink Bahrain

Think Pink: Bahrain Breast Cancer Society, is a non-profit organisation that was founded by Dr. Julie Sprakel, in 2004. Over the years the fund raised by the organisation has been directed towards several areas that would better support the Kingdom of Bahrain in regards to breast cancer: Awareness, Education, and Research. Think Pink: Bahrain Breast Cancer Society is the only standalone breast cancer specific NGO within the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This month, Think Pink with Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay and help support breast cancer awareness and prevention.