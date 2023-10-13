IHG Hotels & Resorts Expands Kimpton Brand to Portugal with Kimpton Algarve São Rafael Atlántico

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, premiers its Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand in Portugal, with the signing of Kimpton Algarve São Rafael Atlántico.

This addition reinforces the strength of the Kimpton brand as part of IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle offering in Europe, where it currently operates 93 hotels in this segment and a further 57 under development.

Signed under a franchise agreement with Highgate Portugal, the hotel is expected to open in 2025 offering 149 guest rooms, more than 1,300 m2 of meeting space and multiple restaurants and bars. The hotel will also offer a rounded wellness experience, with indoor and outdoor pools, a gym and a full-service spa. The interior design concept takes its inspiration from the area’s natural and cultural surroundings, including vibrant orange groves, azueljos (tin-glazed tileworks) and ceramics.

The southernmost area of the country, the Algarve is a major Portuguese tourist destination thanks to its sunny climate, world renowned beaches and natural beauty. The beachfront hotel is located steps from Sao Rafael beach, one of the top ten beaches in the Algarve framed by limestone cliffs, and a short distance from Albufeira – a lively and historic resort town on the coastline with whitewashed houses, 18th century churches, shops and bars.

Mrs Willemijn Geels, VP Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “What a milestone to be able to sign our first Kimpton property in Portugal. We have focussed on building our presence in the country, especially in the Luxury & Lifestyle segment with our recently opened first Vignette Collection hotels in Lisbon and Porto which complement our three existing InterContinental properties and a Six Senses in Douro Valley. This signing shows the confidence that owners have in our Luxury & Lifestyle expertise, market knowledge and enterprise, as well as the appetite that guests have for the Kimpton brand. It promises to be a stunning hotel and we look forward to welcoming our first guests in 2025.”

Alexandre Solleiro, CEO of Highgate Portugal said: “We are proud to bring the first Kimpton hotel to one of Portugal’s most popular tourist destinations together with IHG Hotels & Resorts. We’ve seen the success of the brand across Europe in countries like Spain, France, Netherlands and the UK, and we think this hotel will be a perfect addition to the portfolio. We are delighted to work together to realise the full potential of this property and show our continued investment in the local area.”

IHG operates 19 open hotels across six brands in Portugal, including Six Senses, InterContinental, Vignette Collection, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express. In Iberia, IHG has 66 open hotels and a pipeline of 26 properties.

*Numbers as at 30 June 2023