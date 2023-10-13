Exclusive Story



Grenada to host Caribbean Tourism Organization’s 2024 Conference focusing on Sustainability from April 22nd-24th. Grenada Tourism Authority has been nominated for Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination 2023, Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination 2023 and Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board 2023 at World Travel Awards

More to follow…

About the Caribbean Tourism Organization

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism – One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.

Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

www.onecaribbean.org