Flying car to take off for first public flight at Gitex

Gitex Global 2022, which will take place in Dubai next month, will host the first global public flight of a flying car built by Xpeng, a leading tech company and electric vehicle manufacturer.

The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) flying car — called X2 — is the latest in the generation of futuristic vehicles developed independently by Xpeng. The special flight will be held in the emirate with the support of its official partner, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The avant-garde two-seater car is equipped with an intelligent flight control system and autonomous flight capabilities.

It produces zero carbon dioxide emissions during a flight and is designed with low-altitude city capabilities in mind, reaching a maximum flight speed of 130kph, said Dr Brian Gu, vice-chairman and president of Xpeng.

“We believe this advancement takes us one step closer to the future of short-distance city journeys taking advantage of this technology, including sightseeing and medical transportation,” Gu said

Gitex Global 2022 will be held from October 10 to 14 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). It is set to be the biggest technology event in the world, hosting more than 5,000 companies across two million square feet of exhibition space.

The organiser expects that more than 100,000 visitors from over 170 countries will attend the five-day exhibition, which will showcase a number of unique experiences.

