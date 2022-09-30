Hyatt Centric brand debuts in Chandigarh with Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh

Hyatt Hotels announced today the opening of Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh, marking the debut of the Hyatt Centric brand in Chandigarh. Paying homage to French architect Le Corbusier who designed the city along with Pierre Jeanneret, Jane Drew, and Maxwell Fry, the hotel celebrates both Corbusier’s design philosophy and the vibrant and bold culture of Punjab.

Built for the adventurous spirit, Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh opens its doors to savvy travelers, business and leisure guests alike. Just as the brand is known for being in the heart in some of the world’s most exciting cities, Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh connects guests to discover the action throughout Chandigarh, with the cities popular parks, cafes, shopping plazas and restaurants at its footsteps.

“We are extremely pleased to introduce the Hyatt Centric brand to Punjab and Haryana with the opening of this hotel, and we look forward to delivering the brand’s exquisite hospitality and personalized service to local residents and visitors in the City Beautiful,” said Maulina Gupta, general manager, Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh. “Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh is an exciting addition to Hyatt’s portfolio of hotels and brands in India, with its contemporary décor and playful design.”

Contemporary Guestrooms

Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh, ideally situated in the city’s commercial and shopping district, has 144 guest rooms with modern and contemporary decor. Both the outer façade and the interior design of the hotel reflect Le Corbusier’s minimalistic style, interspersed with splashes of vibrant color like the shades of yellow in the lobby and the red in the elevators. The décor is distinctive and includes various details such as the flute panelling on the walls which is inspired by French architecture, the contemporary bedside lamps adapted from inverted urns to the “Chandigarh chairs” which are placed around the property. There are 138 guestrooms and six suites in the hotel, perfect for families travelling together or business travelers on the go.

Design Inspiration

With modern architecture with little traditional touches, the entire property gives guests a chance to immerse in playful details and sophisticated furnishings that uniquely capture the spirit of Chandigarh, and get a feel for the area before one even sets foot out the door. Inspiration from French architect Le Corbusier can be found in all the design elements including artifacts, fluted walls, rattan chairs, the vintage mini bar in the rooms and the paintings on the walls in Corby’s and Hyatt Centric Lounge.

Culinary Experience

The highlights of the culinary offerings at Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh include Corby’s, the multi cuisine three-meal restaurant, where guests can enjoy a delicious breakfast spread that features a wide variety of local and international delicacies along with lunch or supper and indulge in a variety of drinks at the bar. KOYO KOYO is the property’s the Pan Asian restaurant and bar, in addition to a thoughtfully designed Hyatt Centric Lounge that serves authentic tea and coffee.

Differentiated Experiences for Guests

To help savvy explorers discover more in Chandigarh and see the city from a fresh point of view the hotel has curated a unique ‘17 ways to Chandigarh’ to give them a memorable experience and a reason to visit again. The 17 experiences are curated to capture cultural tourist destinations, nature and sports activities. Along with spots like Rock Garden and the museums in Sector 10 which give a panoramic view of Le Corbusier’s planned city, the 17 experiences also include activities such as golfing, cycling, shooting, dancing the bhangra, and a scenic walk through Pinjore Garden and Rose Garden.

Fitness and Wellbeing

For wellbeing and leisure, unwind at the hotel’s outdoor pool. Located on the first floor, Viram – a place of respite – leverages five essential elements to re-align the body and brings guests to a state of equilibrium so that you are ready for your next adventure. Catering to fitness enthusiasts staying at the hotel, the Fitness Center, is accessible to all guests and is fully furnished with high-tech cardio and fitness equipment from TechnoGym.

Event Space

To celebrate the beautiful milestones of life, the hotel has approximately 26,000 square feet of events space. With three dedicated indoor and outdoor venues spread across the ground and first floor, Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh invites guests to utilize The Living room, Centric Studio and Crystal Room, which all open into the lawn, terrace and the pool area and can be used both for social and business purposes.

For further information, please visit:

https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/india/hyatt-centric-sector-17-chandigarh/ixcct