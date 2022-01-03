Flight Centre Travel Group completes Shep acquisition

FCM-owner Flight Centre Travel Group has fully acquired Shep, a Texas-based software company that provides a browser-extension based communication platform for multi-national corporations.

This acquisition builds on last year’s initial investment in the firm.

“At FCM, we strive to offer a best-in-class traveller experience at every touchpoint of the customer journey,” said FCM global managing director, Marcus Eklund.

“The Shep software has allowed us to extend that experience on third party websites, further building on the flexibility we offer customers that we’ve become known for.”

Shep’s integration into the FCM customer offering comes at a pivotal time as the company gears up for the global rollout of its highly anticipated new omni-channel platform to service a multi-national client base that stretches over 100 countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Senyard, co-founder and chief executive of Shep, commented: “FCM shares our passion for intelligent and ground-breaking technology that addresses pain points and vastly improves the user experience.

“We are thrilled and excited to play our part in supporting their vision for the new FCM Platform.”

Built inhouse and fully proprietary, FCM’s new platform provides a comprehensive, globally consistent experience that delivers a superior level of choice and that all-important flexibility and ability to choose from a number of integrations to deliver on multi-national and local needs.

Alongside Shep, FCM will continue to leverage the significant technology investments its parent company has made in recent years to improve customer experience.