Rixos set for Saudi Arabia debut following Dur Hospitality deal

Dur Hospitality has sealed an agreement with Accor to open a luxurious tourist resort in Jeddah under its Rixos brand.

Bringing next-level luxury to Obhor Bay, Dur will upgrade and restyle the Makarem Annakheel Village, transforming it into a full-fledged tourist resort with a five-star luxury hotel, water park, swimming pools and villas.

In addition to being the first Rixos resort in Saudi, Rixos Jeddah Resort is the first luxurious integrated resort of its kind in Jeddah.

Taking the opportunity to highlight the significance of this development, Dur Hospitality chairman, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Issa, stated: “The partnership agreement with Accor aligns with our strategy to enhance our capabilities and cement our leading position in the kingdom’s hospitality sector by offering our guests the best services and experiences available in the hospitality industry locally and internationally.

“This partnership simultaneously contributes to developing the sector’s role in achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which inspires us to keep pace with the guests’ expectations and provide them with the latest premium hospitality products and services.”

Boasting a spectacular location at the heart of Obhur Bay on the Red Sea, Rixos Jeddah Resort features a private beach and 247 residential units, including 174 rooms and 73 villas.

The resort includes a central ballroom for special events, three conference halls, a health club for women and men, a beauty parlour, a fitness centre, kids club, and several swimming pools.

Mark Willis, chief executive of Accor India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey, added: “Rixos Resort Jeddah will be a phenomenal attraction taking the hospitality and tourism services in Jeddah.”