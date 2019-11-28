Flight Centre reshuffles global leadership

Flight Centre Travel Group has expanded its global leadership team to increase its focus on corporate and leisure travel growth.

Chris Galanty has been promoted to the newly created role of global chief executive, responsible for Flight Centre’s corporate divisions.

He had been managing director of Flight Centre’s EMEA business for the last 15 years.

He is succeeded by Steve Norris, who has held the role of corporate managing director for Flight Centre EMEA since 2011.

Norris will be supported by managing director, Europe, Andrew Boxall, and managing director, Middle East and Africa, Andrew Stark, who both continue in their current roles.

In turn, Flight Centre’s UK retail managing director, Alison Zacher, has been appointed corporate UK managing director.

The new appointments are effective January 1st.

Galanty will continue to be based in London and will be responsible for Flight Centre’s rapidly growing corporate travel businesses globally, including FCM Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, cievents and Flight Centre Business Travel.

Galanty commented: “I am excited to take on this new role of global corporate chief executive.

“Flight Centre’s corporate businesses are growing rapidly, and we are gaining significant market share.

“I am looking forward to working closely with our corporate leaders globally to drive further growth and ensure we continue to develop our core FCM and Corporate Traveller brands and their compelling customer offerings, along with our specialist brands.”