FCM Travel Solutions takes Shep stake

FCM Travel Solutions has made a minority investment in Shep, the browser extension technology that assists companies with better management of travel purchased outside of their corporate travel policies.

Shep is the latest initiative joining recent similar investments and acquisitions made by the company that include Sam, FCM’s AI-based mobile travel assistant, and 30SecondsToFly with its AI powered chat booking platform, to help foster additional product innovation for FCM in the business travel space.

FCM plans to incorporate Shep’s technology into the next generation of the travel management company’s platform offering.

Founded in 2016, Shep helps companies improve travel program savings, compliance and safety by monitoring activity on over 70 consumer travel sites.

In addition to tracking, Shep’s advanced browser extension approach can also enforce policy at the point of sale and link to client analytics and duty of care programmes.

“We’ve had a long relationship with the Shep team and have enjoyed following their success.“ said John Morhous, chief experience officer for FCM.

“We’re excited to leverage some of this technology into our platforms, as we feel the browser extension is a simple and elegant solution to a problem many of our customers face, which is gaining visibility over spend on travel that happens outside of the managed programmes they provide.”