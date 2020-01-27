FCM Travel Solutions signs four new Africa partners

FCM Travel Solutions is expanding its footprint in Africa.

The global travel management company has signed partnership agreements giving it presence in an additional four countries – Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Congo and Ethiopia.

The expansion follows increased demand from new and existing clients for local servicing in these markets.

In Central Africa, FCM has partnered with Hariom Travel in Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon and Congo.

Hariom has built a strong reputation over the last ten years for providing services to clients in diverse industry sectors, particularly oil and gas, technology and electronics.

Hariom employs over 100 staff and has offices in key locations such as Kinshasa in Democratic Republic of Congo, Pointe Noire and Brazzaville in Congo and Libreville and Port-Gentil in Gabon, offering full travel services in the corporate and leisure markets.

In Ethiopia, FCM has agreed a partnership with Lalibela Travel & Tours in Addis Ababa.

This follows close collaboration between Lalibela and several FCM offices in the East Africa region.

Established in 1982, Lalibela offers the full suite of travel management services, backed by long standing relationships with international organisations.

The company is also supported by an inbound tours and activities department.

Ciarán Kelly, Middle East & Africa regional leader, FCM Travel Solutions, commented: “Over the last 12 to 24 months we have increasingly found that new and existing clients were asking us if FCM had a presence in these markets.

“Thus, we started the process of evaluating these markets over a period of several months.

“Each one has its own nuances and requirements and so we needed to ensure we found the most appropriate partners for our business and our customers if we were to expand into these new countries.

“I am delighted that we have reached partnership agreements with Hariom Travel to represent FCM in DRC, Congo and Gabon, and with Lalibela in Ethiopia.”

FCM Travel Solutions is considered the World’s Leading Travel Management Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.