FCM invites partners to trial new proprietary platform

FCM is inviting corporate travel managers to experience a preview of its new proprietary platform.

Developed in response to a rapidly evolving business travel landscape, this latest initiative reflects the company’s accelerated investment in next-generation technology to address the future requirements of a multi-national customer base that stretches over 100 countries.

Following a successful and productive testing phase, demos are now being offered to prospective clients.

“As the world has changed, so have the challenges our clients face too.

“With geographically dispersed operations and a remote workforce the new norm, our travel management solution has been purposely designed for the digitally savvy workforce, offering a powerful suite of digital tools and dashboards that puts travel managers, arrangers, and travellers firmly in control,” said Marcus Eklund, FCM managing director.

“We are excited to offer the global business travel community a first-look of our proprietary platform while introducing a few of its many innovative features.”

Over the past 24 months, FCM worked with a representative cross-section of clients from different sectors and varying sizes and budgets, garnering feedback to help shape the new travel platform.

This has resulted in a slick user experience delivering global consistency where needed, while offering a superior level of choice and flexibility that is built around their individual needs.

“While it was important that we identified and addressed current pain points, it was even more critical that we future-proofed our offerings by anticipating and delivering the most adaptable business travel technology in the market. It has truly been a collaborative effort, ” added Eklund.

FCM is keeping specific details around the full capabilities of the new omni-channel platform under wraps; however, those signing up to receive an advance demo will get a realistic expectation of what’s to come when it debuts early next year.

Travel managers have full visibility of their entire travel world with a versatile and flexible reporting suite integrated into the platform.

Reservation, spend and sustainability data as well as bespoke reporting and analytics, also gives an indication of the AI-powered capabilities to come.

The new FCM platform is already piloting with a growing number of global clients, and it is expected that new customers will have access from early 2022.

More Information

FCM is considered the World’s Leading Travel Management Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Those interested in experiencing a demonstration can book here.