Flexjet signs $1.4bn deal to become Praetor launch customer

Embraer has signed a purchase agreement with Flexjet, a global leader in private jet travel.

The deal comprises a fleet of Embraer business jets, which includes the recently certified Praetor jets and the Phenom 300.

The announcement was made during the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition, which is being held in Las Vegas.

Valued at up to US$1.4 billion, at current list prices, this deal was included in the 2019 second quarter backlog, with deliveries starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

With this purchase agreement, Flexjet becomes Embraer’s Praetor Fleet launch customer.

“We are very grateful for Flexjet’s renewed commitment to Embraer through this new agreement, which reflects the growth and the strength of our partnership over the past 16 years and symbolises our ongoing support for their journey ahead,” said Michael Amalfitano, chief executive, Embraer Executive Jets.

“Flexjet owners will appreciate and enjoy a truly elevated customer experience in industry-leading aircraft, including the recently certified Praetor jets, which are different by design and disruptive by choice.”

The partnership between Embraer and Flexjet dates back to 2003, when Flight Options, which merged with Flexjet in 2015, became the first fractional ownership program to introduce the Legacy Executive jet into its fleet.

“We are proud to introduce the Praetor jets to the fractional marketplace and make technologically advanced midsize and super-midsize aircraft available to Flexjet owners,” said Michael Silvestro, Flexjet chief executive.

“This order also represents the longstanding trust we have in Embraer and in their enhanced commitment to support the growth of our programs and of our partnership with industry-leading business jets.”