Widerøe First Airline to join Embraer’s Energia Advisory Group

Widerøe, committed to be one of the first airlines in the world to be emission free, has signed an MoU with Embraer that will see the companies working together to define and establish the real-world requirements for sustainable, emission free, and commercially viable, aviation.

The companies will collaborate to define requirements such as infrastructure, ground handling, aircraft performance (range, speed, etc.), and cargo space etc. The Energia AdvisoryGroup will help accelerate time to market and ultimately inform the choice of which Energia concept will come to market first.

This agreement builds on existing Embraer projects with Widerøe such as ‘Project Zero’ – a collaboration with Rolls-Royce to study a truly zero emission aircraft (zero NOx and other greenhouse gases) of around 50 seats. This complementary work looks at all aspects of developing and operating the 19-50 seat Energia concepts.

“At Widerøe, we established Widerøe Zero because we need the freedom to think afresh. There are entrenched ways of doing things in our industry, but running a zero-emissions fleet is going to be completely different,” says Andreas Kollbye Aks, former Director of Strategy atWiderøe, and CEO of Widerøe Zero. “Embraer’s approach to sustainable aviation most closely aligns with our own, and this collaboration will get into the real-world detail, to shape the technology that will make Zero missions flight a reality.”

Arjan Meijer, President and CEO Embraer Commercial Aviation, said, “We’re proud of our association with Widerøe, who have become a powerful voice globally in the drive for sustainable aviation, and were recently named ‘Eco-Airline of The Year’ by Air Transport World. Widerøe’s expertise in, and commitment to, sustainable aviation is unrivalled. The experience they and subsequent group members bring to the program will be a key foundationof Energia’s successful development.

