American Airlines boosts regional fleet with Embraer deal

American Airlines has signed a firm order with Embraer for three new E175s.

The aircraft will be operated by wholly-owned subsidiary, Envoy Air.

With deliveries to be completed this year, the Envoy fleet of E175s will grow to over 100 aircraft by the end of 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contract value is $160 million at current list prices.

It will be included in the Embraer 2021 fourth quarter backlog.

“Reaching the century mark of 100 E175s with American Airlines and Envoy is truly a moment to savour.

“We thank American Airlines and Envoy for their sustained partnership with Embraer, which began back in 1998,” said Mark Neely, vice president sales and marketing for the Americas, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

“It’s hard to exaggerate the impact this hardworking aircraft has every day, delivering essential connectivity across the US market.

“The E175 is the backbone of the US regional network, with over 600 aircraft sold, and 86 per cent market share since 2013.”