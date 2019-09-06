Cuesta handed vice president role with Amadeus

Amadeus has appointed Fernando Cuesta to the role of senior vice president, commercial, Europe, hospitality.

Based in Madrid, Cuesta will oversee all European countries as well as French-speaking countries in North Africa.

He brings more than a decade of in-depth experience within the travel industry to this role.

Most recently, he spent the last ten years at Amadeus working across a wide range of markets and areas of the business.

Cuesta held a dual role as senior vice president, western Europe retail travel agencies and also managing director for Spain and Portugal.

Previously, as global marketing director and managing director, Middle East & Africa, he led a long period of sustained growth and excellence in customer proximity and operations.

In this new role, Cuesta will work closely with the hospitality business unit’s customers to forge strategic partnerships, define and lead the commercial activity for the region, and drive business development opportunities.

Jan Tissera, head of international for the hospitality business unit of Amadeus, said: “We are delighted to welcome Fernando to the Hospitality business unit at a fascinating time for the industry.

“Europe is a key market for us as we continue to expand and Fernando’s in-depth experience and understanding of the business and region will be crucial to help us accelerate the growth of our Hospitality business.”