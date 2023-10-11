Embraer and German Aerospace Center (DLR) Forge Collaboration for Aviation Technology Advancements

Embraer and the German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft-und Raumfahrt; DLR) announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration regarding precompetitive technology research and development activities.

The partners will evaluate the possibility of establishing a future cooperation on a wide range of activities, including Aircraft Design, Flight Systems, Flight Physics, System Architectures, Flight Tests, Windtunnel Experiments, Structures and Materials and Security.

“We are delighted to extend our collaboration with DLR and continue our team’s longstanding relationship. This agreement represents another key step in our technology journey toward to the future of a sustainable aviation in partnership with global research centers”, said Maurílio Albanese Novaes Júnior, head of Research & Technology Development at Embraer.

“Following our long-standing cooperation, we would like to further intensify our joint activities. International cooperation is essential if we are to achieve our goal of climate-compatible aviation,” emphasizes Prof. Anke Kaysser-Pyzalla, Chair of the DLR Executive Board, in São José dos Campos, Brazil. “Together with our partner Embraer, we are addressing issues such as aerodynamics and flight physics, as well as conducting studies in the wind tunnel and flight tests.”

DLR and Embraer have already been cooperating on individual projects since 2001 with relevant results in the field of ice formation on aircraft (Aircraft Dynamic Modelling with Accreted Ice), aerodynamics modelling (Online Parameter Identification for Integrated Aerodynamic Modelling) and aeroelasticity. In 2017, collaboration was intensified with focus on Sustainability matters, such as reduction of noise and minimizing the impact of aviation on the climate.

The signature took place during a visit to Embraer facilities in São José dos Campos, Brazil, of a high-level delegation from DLR, led by Professor Anke Kaysser-Pyzalla, last week.