On the Beach seeks to capitalise on Thomas Cook collapse

On the Beach Group has said it is well positioned to benefit from the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The 178-year-old travel giant was forced into administration last month, faltering under as much as £3 billion in debts.

Ahead of the release of preliminary results on November 27th, On the Beach said it would seek to exploit the situation to grow its market share.

Simon Cooper, chief executive of On the Beach Group, said: “I would like to thank all teams across the business for their exceptional response following the compulsory liquidation of Thomas Cook Group in ensuring that customers were either re-booked or refunded in the shortest possible time whilst maintaining our high quality customer experience standards.

“On the Beach has an exciting opportunity to significantly increase its market share over the short- to medium-term by leveraging its strong brand and core capabilities.”

On the Beach has started to increase its marketing investment, both online and offline, to attract new customers to its range of brands.

These include onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, Classic Collection and Classic Package Holidays.

However, rivals are also moving fast, with Hays Travel reopening shops after taking on the Thomas Cook retail arm, and TUI adding millions of trips to meet demand.