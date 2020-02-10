First Airbus A350-900 joins Aeroflot fleet

Aeroflot has taken delivery of its first A350-900, becoming the launch operator of the latest generation widebody aircraft in eastern Europe and CIS.

The plane features a distinctive new livery embracing the carrier’s almost 100-year heritage.

Aeroflot has a total of 22 A350-900 aircraft on order and operates an Airbus fleet of 126 aircraft (107 A320 family and 19 A330 family aircraft).

Aeroflot’s A350-900 features a brand-new elegant cabin design, offering unrivalled passenger comfort.

The A350 offers by design unrivalled operational flexibility and efficiency for all market segments - up to ultra-long haul (9,700 nautical miles).

The aircraft features the latest aerodynamic design, a carbon fibre fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.

At the end of January, the A350 XWB family had received 935 firm orders from 50 customers worldwide.