First Airbus A350-900 joins Aeroflot fleet
Aeroflot has taken delivery of its first A350-900, becoming the launch operator of the latest generation widebody aircraft in eastern Europe and CIS.
The plane features a distinctive new livery embracing the carrier’s almost 100-year heritage.
Aeroflot has a total of 22 A350-900 aircraft on order and operates an Airbus fleet of 126 aircraft (107 A320 family and 19 A330 family aircraft).
Aeroflot’s A350-900 features a brand-new elegant cabin design, offering unrivalled passenger comfort.
The A350 offers by design unrivalled operational flexibility and efficiency for all market segments - up to ultra-long haul (9,700 nautical miles).
The aircraft features the latest aerodynamic design, a carbon fibre fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.
At the end of January, the A350 XWB family had received 935 firm orders from 50 customers worldwide.