Amadeus reports strong financial results for 2019

Amadeus IT Group has maintained what it is calling “a positive financial evolution” in 2019.

Growth was supported by the solid operating performances of its businesses, particularly IT Solutions, the consolidation of TravelClick and positive foreign exchange effects.

All these factors drove double-digit growth both in revenue and EBITDA.

Revenue for the year grew by 12.8 per cent, to €5,578 million, while EBITDA increased by ten per cent, to €2,245 million.

Luis Maroto, chief executive of Amadeus, commented: “Amadeus has closed another year of good growth.

“In distribution, we saw market share gains in all regions except Asia-Pacific.

“In IT Solutions, our passengers boarded registered healthy growth thanks to recent customer implementations.

“We also made progress in our Hospitality business and continued expanding our reach both in Airport IT and Payments.”

He added: “Beyond the coronavirus outbreak, we are confident that we are well positioned to continue delivering growth in profits and cash generation into the future.”