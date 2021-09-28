Finland reveals pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

Finland has unveiled details of its national pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai ahead of the opening of the event on Friday.

Together with over 100 partner companies, the country will be presenting solutions in areas such as natural resources and energy, ICT and digitalisation, smart cities, technology, education, health, design and tourism.

The location has been named Snow Cape, or Lumi in Finnish, which means snow.

The simple yet refined design reflects the fascinating tradition of Finnish architecture.

Inspired by the white blanket of snow covering the Finnish landscape from autumn until spring, the pavilion resembles a white, snow-covered Arabic tent.

JKMM Architects created the architectural design of Snow Cape, while Switzerland-based Expomobilia constructed the pavilion.

JKMM also conceived the Finland pavilion at Shanghai Expo 2010, and have designed a simple yet functional structure, ensuring accessibility, openness and simple people flow remain at the core of the architectural concept.

Finnish components and materials play an essential role in the design of the Snow Cape pavilion.

Soft and light façade fabric provides contrast against the hard, brushed concrete of the entrance deck.

Hard, granite flooring will lead visitors into the heart of the pavilion, where they will find the central Gorge, in which the warmth of the gently curved wooden surface will embrace them.

The Finnish exhibition will share an in-depth story of Finland, providing visitors with experiences and information to showcase the foundations upon which national happiness is built.

This will include continuous development and innovation, sustainable and environmentally-friendly solutions and extensive international cooperation.

The Snow Cape pavilion will serve as a unique platform for business and cultural connections between the UAE and Finland.

Over the course of six months, the pavilion will host events by partner companies and industry leaders.