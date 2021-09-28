Seabourn Pursuit prepares for debut in 2023

Seabourn will name its second purpose-built expedition ship Seabourn Pursuit.

The company said the name was reflective of the passion exhibited by expedition travellers to seek out and explore natural wonders.

Construction for Seabourn Pursuit began in late 2020 during a ceremony in San Giorgo di Nogare, Italy, and the build process is well underway.

The ship is scheduled for delivery in February 2023, with its sister ship, Seabourn Venture, slated for delivery early next year.

“The name Seabourn Pursuit is truly fitting for a ship envisioned and designed to take expedition travellers into those places where they can see vast landscapes, diverse wildlife and remote regions of the world that may have been on their bucket list for years,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.

“Seabourn Pursuit will navigate the most unexplored parts of the world in the highest level of comfort, safety and environmental protection available for the luxury traveller.

“We are defining an entirely new category of expedition travel with Seabourn Pursuit and its sister ship, Seabourn Venture.”

Both Seabourn Pursuit and sister ship Seabourn Venture are designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and include modern hardware and technology that will extend the ships’ global deployment and capabilities.

Each will carry two custom-built submarines, 24 Zodiacs, kayaks, and a 26-person expert expedition team whose role is to engage guests throughout each voyage.