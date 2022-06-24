ICN announces Helsinki as venue for Congress in 2025

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) and the Finnish Nurses Association (FNA) have announced that they will co-host the 2025 ICN Congress in Helsinki, Finland.

The 2025 ICN Congress will be the organisation’s 30th Congress, and exactly 100 years since Finland hosted its last ICN Congress in 1925.

Dr Nina Hahtela, FNA President said: “We are extremely proud to co-host this remarkable Congress and to invite colleagues from all over the world for a few days of empowerment through learning, sharing and a common experience – to build long-lasting experiences and friendships. The Finnish Nurses Association highly appreciates collaboration with the ICN and we are thrilled to present the best in Finnish nursing and hospitality. We warmly welcome all nurses to beautiful Helsinki! Tervetuloa - welcome!”

ICN President Dr Pamela Cipriano added: “ICN is excited to be returning to Helsinki 100 years after our last Congress in Finland! The Finnish Nurses Association is one of our oldest members, having joined ICN in 1909. We look forward to working closely with Dr Hahtela and her team to plan this event and unite the nurses of the world.”

ICN received some very strong applications from national nursing associations wanting to host the Congress. Following a rigorous assessment, the ICN Board of Directors selected Helsinki as the site for the 2025 Congress.

