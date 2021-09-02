Abu Dhabi to reopen borders to international travellers

Abu Dhabi is set to welcome fully-vaccinated tourists from around the world from September 5th.

Unvaccinated visitors from green list countries will also be welcomed with no quarantine measures.

Vaccines must be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The news comes following the release of updated international entry guidelines from the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has outlined a process to enable tourists to register their international vaccination certificate or vaccination exemption document for verification five days before their travel date.

Travellers must use the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship (ICA) app or the website.

Applicants will receive an SMS confirmation that will include a link to the Alhosn app, which must be downloaded prior to travel.

The app displays users’ vaccination status and PCR test results, which are required to activate the Abu Dhabi Green Pass.

Upon arrival, travellers will receive a Unified ID number, from airport immigration, or via the ICA Smart app or website; this will complete the registration on the Alhosn app.

Following a PCR test at the airport, visitors can activate the Green Pass, allowing them entry to all public spaces in the emirate.

Children under 12 and people of determination with moderate and severe disabilities are exempt from Covid-19 PCR testing.

Green List

Under the new guidelines, vaccinated travellers from all over the world, arriving from green list will be required to show a negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure and take a PCR test at the airport on arrival.

They will not need to quarantine but will be required to take one more PCR test on day six (counting the day of arrival as day one).

Their hotel will arrange testing on the premises, for their convenience.

Vaccinated travellers from all over the world, arriving from countries not on the green list, will be required to show a negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure and take a PCR test at the airport on arrival.

They will not need to quarantine but will be required to take one more PCR test on day four and day eight.

Unvaccinated travellers arriving from green list countries will also be exempt from quarantine measures.

They will be required to show a negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure, and take a PCR test on arrival.

They will also need to take a PCR test on day six and another PCR test on day nine.

Unvaccinated travellers arriving from countries not on the green list will be required to show a negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure and take a PCR test on arrival.

They will be required to quarantine for ten days at home or in a hotel.

They then must take a PCR test on day nine; if negative, visitors can end their quarantine on day ten.