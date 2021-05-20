Voting opens ahead of World Spa Awards 2021

World Spa Awards – the global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector – has opened voting for its 2021 programme.

Voting runs until September 8th.

During the 16-week voting window, both industry professionals and spa consumers are invited to vote for the brands they consider the very best of the best in spa and wellness.

Nominees cover the entire spectrum of the industry ranging from hotel spas, wellness retreats, spa destinations and detox programmes to aromatherapy brands and wellness apps.

The full list of nominees can be viewed here.

The winners will be unveiled on October 20th at the World Spa Awards Gala Ceremony 2021 in Dubai.

Rebecca Cohen, managing director, World Spa Awards, said: “We are delighted to open voting for our 2021 programme.

“We have been overwhelmed by the exceptional quality of entrants this year.

“It is an encouraging indicator that the spa and wellness sector is rebounding strongly from the challenges of the past year.”

Launched in 2015, World Spa Awards is the sister programme of World Travel Awards, which has been rewarding excellence in travel and tourism for the last 28 years.

More Information

World Spa Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in spa and wellness tourism.

Its annual awards programme aims to inspire exceptional standards and connect consumers with the very best in spa and wellness.

World Spa Awards offers brands an international status of excellence whilst also raising awareness for the industry.

For more information about World Spa Awards, visit the official website.