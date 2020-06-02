Korean Air introduces baggage loading notification system

Korean Air has launched a new service that notifies passengers when their checked baggage has been safely loaded on their flights.

The system is available for all international flights departing Incheon International Airport.

A mobile app sends out push notifications to inform passengers that their baggage is safely loaded.

The service gathers information from the baggage reconciliation system that matches barcode information scanned from the check-in and loading processes.

The system ensures that the bags are on the right flight and provides baggage tracking.

The service is available to Skypass members with Korean Air’s mobile app who have enabled push notifications.

Korean Air said it plans to expand the service to other global airports.