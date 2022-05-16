Austria lifts all Covid restrictions for inbound tourists

Austria has removed all Covid entry restrictions, enabling international visitors to enter without needing to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test. They are no longer required to complete any forms.

Previously, vaccinated travellers had to show evidence of vaccination to enter, while unvaccinated arrivals needed to prove they had recovered from Covid within the last six months or had a negative Covid test.

The lifting of the so-called “3-G” rule (vaccinated/recovered or tested) has been implemented with immediate effect.