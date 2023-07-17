New Icelandair Destination: Innsbruck, Austria

Icelandair has announced Innsbruck, Austria as a new destination, with weekly flights between 27 January and 2 March 2024.

Located in the Alps and surrounded by some of the world’s best ski resorts, Innsbruck is the fifth largest city in Austria and has long been a popular destination for winter sports.

The city is the latest addition to Icelandair’s winter sport destinations, additional to Munich, Salzburg, Zurich, Verona, Oslo, and Vancouver.

Tomas Ingason, Icelandair Chief Revenue Officer:

“We are delighted to announce Innsbruck as the latest destination in our extensive route network. The city is surrounded by some of the world’s best ski resorts and is a very popular winter sport destination. Because of the great location in the Alps, wintertime slots at the airport are scarce, so we are pleased to be able to add the city to our great winter sport offering.