eDreams Odigeo launches airline price tracker

eDreams Odigeo has introduced an AI-powered flight price index.

The product, which will be available on eDreams Odigeo’s Opodo brand in the UK, puts consumer transparency at the core of the business’ innovations and enables customers to get ahead of eventual price fluctuations in the post Covid-19 travel landscape.

From now on, consumers will be able to identify and track the most affordable time to book flights as well as the most cost-effective destination to visit by consulting the AI-driven dashboard that aggregates over 14 billion datapoints from 660 airlines to compare current flight prices with average prices one year ago.

The new functionality enables consumers to identify the most affordable time in the year to book domestic, continental and intercontinental flights ahead of time, providing price comparisons between bookings made one month, three months and six months before departure.

As movement restrictions start to lift and ease globally, consumer demand for travel is expected to resume.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new functionality allows eDreams Odigeo customers to save money, both when deciding the best moment to book as well as when identifying the most affordable destination to visit.

For example, current information being displayed by the tool shows that travellers planning a continental trip in the next three months can now enjoy the highest price reductions at -29 per cent in comparison to a price reduction of just minus three per cent for those looking to book a domestic flight within the same time frame.

Together with regular signposting for flexible bookings, the newly launched index aims to help consumers make the most informed decisions for their future trips.

The new service also provides an interactive map for travellers, offering a visually stimulating method for consumers to find the most discounted options whilst choosing their next travel destination.

The platform will also include price prediction functionalities in the coming weeks.

Christoph Dieterle, chief product and retail officer at eDreams Odigeo, commented: “We are confident that the challenging times that we are living in will be over sooner than later.

“Once movement restrictions are lifted, people will be taking trips to discover the world and reconnect with their loved ones again, and there needs to be choice and flexible travel options available to them when that moment comes.

“As one of the largest flight retailers in the world, we are proud to continuously leverage our tech capabilities to offer transparency and excellence to the millions of travellers who regularly book with us.

“With this new tracker service, savvy consumers can feel confident in their travel decisions; our new dashboards empower our customers to plan further ahead and save money when embarking on their much-awaited post-lockdown travels.”