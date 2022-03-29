Radisson Red Vienna takes brand into Austria

Set in an enviable location on the edge of the famous Leopoldstadt district, Radisson Red Vienna is a new-build, design-focused hotel.

The property is also home to Istros, a unique rooftop bar overlooking the city and the Danube Canal.

Radisson Red Vienna is the first property from the brand in Austria.

A full-service hotel with a twist on the conventional, Radisson Red Vienna occupies a landmark building whose white metal façade, gold-tinted windows and glass house on the rooftop set it apart from the rest of the buildings in the neighbourhood.

The 179-rooms and suites feature a modern design with exposed-concrete ceilings, a series of paintings with red highlights, and large bay windows that double as comfortable seating where guests can enjoy the view of the canal and the inner city.

Housed in a greenhouse-like structure with its terrace cantilevering over the floor below, the hotel’s Istros rooftop bar is set to become Vienna’s new place to be for drinks with a view.

“We’re taking a cool, flexible, contemporary approach to hospitality at Radisson Red Vienna.

“Professional and sociable, our young and energetic hotel team invites guests to do what works best for them, without unnecessary formalities.

“The hotel reflects its location and the young, hip surroundings with the buzzing nightlife on the Danube Canal: from its lobby, restaurant and courtyard, to the sensational rooftop bar, it fits right into the vibrant local social scene,” Yilmaz Yildirilmar, area senior vice president central and eastern Europe at Radisson Hotel Group.

Vienna, the home of the Habsburg monarchy for more than six centuries, boasts an immense variety of palaces, museums, musical venues, gourmet destinations and shops to enjoy the finer things in life.