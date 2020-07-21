Eurowings signs Booking.com as accommodation partner

Booking.com has become the official hotel partner of Eurowings.

By integrating the platform, Eurowings customers can book their preferred accommodation conveniently in addition to their flight.

Travellers are set to benefit from a best price guarantee, flexible payment terms and round-the-clock customer service.

In addition, Eurowings customers have the opportunity to earn valuable miles through the Eurowings bonus program Boomerang Club.

At the start of the partnership, up to triple miles will be awarded until August 15th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eurowings customers who are currently planning their summer holidays can add a hotel from the Booking.com portfolio to their flight or get inspiration for trips planned in the future.

More than 29 million accommodation entries are available worldwide.

Anna Menke, head of customer experience, partner and loyalty at Eurowings, commented: “Booking.com has a strong customer focus and as a leading hotel reservation portal is an ideal fit with Eurowings.

“Our passengers can choose from a broad portfolio and book at attractive prices.”