Emirates to return to Stockholm next month

Emirates will resume passenger services to Stockholm with weekly flights from August 1st.

The decision sees the carrier expand its network in Europe to 22 cities, connecting customers from Europe to the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa.

The restart of Stockholm flights means that all Emirates gateways in Scandinavia will have resumed services by August, with flights to Oslo resuming from August 4th and services to Copenhagen being in operation since June.

This will take the airline’s passenger network to 63 destinations next month.

Flights between Stockholm and Dubai will operate once a week on Saturdays.

Emirates flight EK157 will depart Dubai at 08:40 and arrives in Stockholm at 13:10.

The return flight EK 158 leaves Stockholm Arlanda Airport at 15:05 and arrives into Dubai International Airport at 23:20.

The flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.