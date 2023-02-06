200 MELIÁ HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOTELS RECEIVE 2023 TRAVELLER REVIEW AWARDS

Meliá Hotels International has had another successful year in the Booking.com Traveller Review Awards. More than 200 of the company’s hotels have been rewarded this year for their exceptional performance and for having achieved a satisfaction rating above 8 in the reviews made by thousands of real customers on Booking.com

The award winners include hotels from all over the world and from all of the different company brands, and the results reflect the efforts made by Meliá Hotels International to offer the best possible experience to its guests, focusing on constant improvement and the evolution of its brands and their attributes to adapt to the changing needs of modern travellers. Among the more than 200 hotels, some of the company’s most luxurious properties achieved the highest scores, along with some of the most outstanding of the recently opened hotels: ME Barcelona, a new icon for luxury hotels in one of the most popular cities in Spain, and Villa Le Blanc, a Gran Meliá Hotel, which has revolutionised the luxury resort segment in Menorca by becoming the first carbon-neutral hotel in the destination. Other luxury hotels operated by the company performed well, including the Meliá Serengeti Lodge, Member of Meliá Collection (Tanzania), located in one of the most stunning natural environments in the world and with an approach to sustainability which has helped it earn the highest score among all the company’s hotels. Other strong performers include the Gran Meliá Iguazu (Argentina), which offers a luxurious experience with views of one of the most famous waterfalls in the world, and the Gran Meliá Xi’an, one of the luxury hotels the company operates in China. The Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand achieved high scores with both its city and resort hotels in Asia: Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort (Vietnam), Meliá Vinpearl Hue (Vietnam) and Meliá Chiang Mai (Thailand). Among other hotels operated under other brands that have achieved outstanding scores are: INNSIDE Liverpool (UK) and INNSIDE Lima Miraflores (Peru), Paradisus Los Cabos and Paradisus Playa del Carmen (Mexico), Sol Beach House Ibiza (Spain) and Sol Oasis Marrakech (Morocco).

According to Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, Vice President and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, “Our service vocation is at the heart of our company, which is why we do everything we can to ensure that every detail makes a big difference to the experience our hotels offer. The constant improvement of our service and facilities has always been a priority objective in more than 60 years of operating hotels, and we are very proud to have received such a positive score from our customers and to have them place their trust in us to make their trip memorable”.​

