NEW BOOKING.COM AD CAMPAIGN WITH ACTRESS & PRODUCER MELISSA MCCARTHY AIMS TO INSPIRE TRAVELERS

Booking.com, the leading digital travel app with a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, is launching a new ad campaign to show that booking a trip is half the fun. Starring Emmy Award winning, Academy Award and Golden Globe nominated American actress and producer, Melissa McCarthy, this continuation of the beloved Booking.yeah campaign will debut live during the upcoming “big game” on February 12, during which Booking.com will once again be giving away half a million dollars in vacations. A sneak peak of the ad can be found on YouTube.com/Bookingcom.

With 73%* of U.S. travelers saying they enjoyed the experience of booking their last trip, as well as 73%** of Americans reporting that travel will always be worth it and that they are overwhelmingly optimistic about traveling this year, Booking.com is here to help travelers find and book “Somewhere, Anywhere,” the mantra of the brand’s new ad campaign with Melissa McCarthy. The comedic spots, which include cameos by Melissa’s husband, American actor, comedian and filmmaker Ben Falcone, focus on how Booking.com makes booking a trip easy, reliable and fun, with the widest choice of places to stay. The brand aims for all travelers to truly have the “Booking.yeah” feeling - from the minute they start exploring the array of amazing hotels, homes and unique properties on the site, to hitting the “book” button and then excitedly anticipating their journey ahead, and of course, enjoying the trip itself.

“The joy and excitement we get from traveling and exploring the world, or even taking a short trip close to home, gives us such wonderful memories. Every time my family travels, we come back as a little bit better versions of ourselves and we’re immediately inspired to start daydreaming about our next trip. I’m tickled pink to be working with Booking.com as their #1 Travel Fan,” said Melissa McCarthy. “The fun of travel starts with a world of possibilities, so I hope the ad gives everybody the inspiration to book their next trip with Booking.com and bring their travel dreams to life. Of course, all of this is to be done while singing “Somewhere, Anywhere.”

To kick off the campaign, Booking.com will give away half a million dollars in vacation funds - 50 winners will receive $10,000 each in travel credits - to explore the amazing “Somewhere, Anywhere” destinations across the U.S. and the world. Just follow @bookingcom on Instagram or TikTok and leave a comment on any Booking.com giveaway post noting the “Somewhere, Anywhere” you want to go using #ShareYourAnywhere along with #Sweepstakes to be entered for a chance to win $10,000 in travel credits to use on Booking.com. The entry period for the giveaway begins on February 7, 2023 at 12:00pm EST, and ends February 19 at 11:59pm EST, with winners chosen at random. For more information on how to enter, visit Booking.com’s social channels (Instagram.com/bookingcom, Tiktok.com/bookingcom) and for the Official Rules, visit www.promoterms.com/shareyouranywhere.

With creative developed by Zulu Alpha Kilo and Mindshare managing the media strategy and planning, the integrated campaign will run across TV - including prime time - audio streaming, online and social channels, through the end of April with a second rollout in the summer. The campaign includes a mix of :30 and :15 second commercials, including the “big game” spot - “Melissa McCarthy in ‘Somewhere, Anywhere’” - as well as “Vacay in the USA,” “Perfect Vacation Rental,” “Room Service,” and “Double Booked.” All of the ads, including a teaser video released earlier this month, as well as a soon-to-be-released extended two minute version of “Melissa McCarthy in Somewhere, Anywhere” (Full Musical) can be viewed on YouTube.com/Bookingcom.

