BOOKING.COM UNVEILS NEW AD CAMPAIGN, FEATURING TINA FEY

Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, is launching a new ad campaign to show that you can “book whoever you want to be” on vacation.

he campaign, featuring award-winning American actor, producer and writer Tina Fey marks the continuation of the successful Booking.yeah campaign that will debut live during the “big game” on February 11. A sneak peek of the ad can be found on YouTube.com/Bookingcom.

The brand’s new ad campaign with Tina Fey focuses on the evolving desires of travelers to explore the diverse personas within themselves and choose who they want to be every time they travel, encouraging them to discover the millions of places to stay that Booking.com has to offer, with just a touch of a button. Comedic cameos from actors and icons Glenn Close, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer help showcase the variety of properties on Booking.com - from hotels and vacation rentals to unique properties and more - while highlighting that the joy of booking extends beyond choosing a place, rather imagining the person you could become once you get there.

With creative developed by Zulu Alpha Kilo, and Mindshare managing the media strategy and planning, the integrated campaign will run across TV - including prime time - audio streaming, online and social channels. The campaign includes a mix of :30 and :15 second commercials, including the “big game” spot - “Tina Fey books whoever she wants to be’” - as well as “Sasquatch Tina Fey books a cabin,” and “Influencer Tina Fey books a boutique hotel” and a :90 extended version of the “big game” spot. All of the ads can be viewed on YouTube.com/Bookingcom.

“Booking.com is on a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world,” says Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com. “This year’s Booking.yeah campaign shows that travelers can book whoever they want to be by using our seamless app, with a wide range of unique places to stay across the U.S. and the globe. The talented Tina Fey and surprising cameos by Glenn Close, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer helped bring the creative to life in a fun, optimistic, comedic way that resonates with American travelers.”

Americans are feeling empowered to be the stars of their own life when traveling in 2024, with 64%* of travelers feeling more ‘main character energy’ while on vacation than when at home and 50% saying they have a travel alter-ego. With Booking.com’s vast array of trip possibilities and places to stay - from sleek city hotels and beach houses, to cabins and treehouses, to apartments, tiny homes and more - travelers can embrace a new persona every time they book a new adventure for the ultimate Booking.yeah experience.

For more information on travel offerings, including Early 2024 Deals with discounts starting at 15%, visit Booking.com or download the Booking.com app.