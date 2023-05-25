BOOKING.COM AND DISNEY INVITE TRAVELERS TO BE “PART OF THEIR WORLD” THIS SUMMER

In celebration of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, in theaters May 26, Booking.com and Disney have teamed up to kick off the summer travel season with a campaign that’s sure to make a splash!

Booking.com, along with spokesperson Melissa McCarthy - who plays the iconic Ursula - is offering The Little Mermaid travel inspiration to help you discover your next adventurous getaway. The global campaign will run in the U.S., U.K, France, Germany and Australia, and highlights the amazing travel experiences and wide range of properties - from hotels to vacation rentals and everything in between - available on Booking.com for families around the world to enjoy, including once-in-a-lifetime “Under the Sea” themed stays for lucky travelers. These seaworthy stays will become bookable on June 7, and will give three pairs of lucky fans from anywhere in the world the chance to immerse themselves in a travel experience fully inspired by The Little Mermaid.

The three limited-edition overnight stays will take place at a Booking.com beach house in Malibu that has been completely transformed for a true “Under the Sea” experience. Guests will enjoy a mermaid-inspired stay – from exploring Insta-worthy rooms with decor centered around iconic characters including Ariel, Ursula, King Triton and Prince Eric, to a private dinner in the home with a personal chef, and of course, a screening of The Little Mermaid at a nearby theater. Three separate overnight stays will become bookable on June 7 at noon ET, and will take place on June 9, 10 and 11. Each experience will include flights and airport transfers available on Booking.com, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $5.26, in honor of the day the new film will dive into theaters.

Much like travel itself, The Little Mermaid is all about exploring the world and expanding horizons, with this unique experience developed for travelers looking to book somewhere new and truly magical this summer. The lucky travelers who book this incredible stay inspired by the film certainly won’t be ‘poor unfortunate souls,’ as they sing along in theaters as part of this exclusive experience. Booking.com’s #1 Travel Fan Melissa McCarthy even said “if someone told me I could stay in a Malibu beach house inspired by The Little Mermaid, I would pack my bags and move in tomorrow.”

With the summer travel season around the corner, the campaign will also showcase the vast selection of property offerings on Booking.com inspired by The Little Mermaid – from dreamy beach bungalows and a variety of beachfront vacation rentals to family-friendly seaside resorts and everything in between. Additional properties that can be booked throughout the year on Booking.com that will give travelers “under the sea” vibes include Atlantis, The Palm (Dubai, UAE), Beach Plum Resort (Montauk, NY, U.S.), Château d’Esparron (Esparron-de-Verdon, France), Fanad Lighthouse (Letterkenny, Ireland), Lighthouse on La Palma Island (Barlovento, Spain), Corsewall Lighthouse Hotel (Kirkcolm, UK), Aleria Luxury Cave Santorini (Santorini, Greece).

The campaign kicked off with Booking.com at the film’s red-carpet premiere in Los Angeles on May 8, and on May 15, the global travel leader launched a co-branded spot to run across TV and digital channels in five markets across the globe. Social content inspired by The Little Mermaid will also run across all Booking.com channels celebrating the bookable consumer stays and the summer travel season.

“Booking.com is committed to making it easier for everyone to experience the world, which is why this collaboration with Disney was a perfect fit,” says Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com. “Collaborating with Disney to celebrate the iconic film, The Little Mermaid, and making the premise of exploring the world from the film a reality through bookable travel experiences – from beach homes and family-friendly hotels to lighthouses, boats and castles – is something we’re excited to share with Disney fans and travelers alike looking for a little magic and inspiration this summer season.”

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid kicks off the summer by taking global audiences under the sea for a stunning cinematic event only in theaters, May 26th. We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Booking.com and bring this film to life for fans through unique and fun travel experiences,” says Lylle Breier, SVP Global Marketing Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Special Events.

Booking.com research reveals that 73% of Americans plan to travel this summer with beach vacations being one of the top trip types. Main motivations for Americans to travel this summer include taking time to relax and mentally unwind for a true mood booster, while visiting and exploring somewhere new. This unique initiative celebrates the incredible diversity of travel experiences offered on Booking.com and is an example of just one of the many unforgettable stays customers can enjoy at one of the more than 6.6 million instantly bookable reported listings in vacation homes, apartments and other unique places to stay on the platform. From vacation rentals to hotels, as well as a range of transportation options including rental cars and flights, Booking.com has travelers covered wherever their “Somewhere, Anywhere” is this summer.