Radisson opens first Radisson RED in Eastern Europe in the heart of historic Tbilisi, Georgia

The first Radisson RED hotel in Eastern Europe has arrived in Tbilisi, Georgia. Situated in a 100-year-old former post office building on the iconic Davit Aghmashenebeli Avenue, Radisson RED Tbilisi blends culture, history, and contemporary design. The hotel is also a culinary destination thanks to its modern and cozy Posta Restaurant & Bar which fuses Georgian, Asian, and international flavors, and serves as a social hub with unique style, dynamic atmosphere, and friendly service.

Georgia is known for its traditional architecture, gastronomy, the arts, and its stunning location where the Caucasus Mountains meet the Black Sea beaches. The country’s capital, Tbilisi reflects the city’s long, complicated history. Its diverse architecture encompasses Eastern Orthodox churches, ornate art nouveau buildings, Soviet Modernist structures, and a historic, cobblestoned old town. Monuments such as the Bridge of Peace, the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi, and Narikala Fortress, a reconstructed 4th-century fortress, which overlooks the city, as well as museums and theaters such as the Georgian National Museum, National Gallery, Lado Gudiashvili Exhibition Hall, Marjanishvili Theatre, Vaso Abashidze State New Theatre, Rustaveli Theatre, and the Opera and Ballet Theatre of Tbilisi, can all be explored by day or night as the city comes alive in lights.

The new Radisson RED Tbilisi’s magnificent home, a historic post office building, dates back to 1920s and features an imposing façade with wrought iron balconies and modern, black, Crittal-like windows. It is ideally located close to the many important cultural institutions in the city, making it the perfect base for immersing oneself in the local culture. Radisson RED Tbilisi offers guests a unique opportunity to experience the city’s rich history, art, and gastronomy within the hotel itself, and its surrounding area. The 4-storey hotel includes 111 rooms spanning from standard to junior suites, all featuring Radisson RED’s signature design focused on cutting-edge solutions. In line with the Radisson RED brand’s focus on the local creative and cultural scene, guests can find a series of paintings by a local artist inspired by historic Tbilisi throughout the hotel, as well as traditional Georgian Shushabandi balconies and a courtyard inspired by the unique Tbilisi design. Radisson RED Tbilisi also has three fully equipped meeting rooms for up to 70 people, perfect for events and private gatherings, as well as a courtyard that accommodates up to 500 guests.

The ground floor of Radisson RED Tbilisi is home to Posta Restaurant & Bar which features traditional Georgian, Asian, and international flavors. Posta is the hotel’s social hub where guests and locals meet, work, eat, and drink. On warm days, guests can dine al fresco in the courtyard, relax or catch up with friends, order snacks and drinks, and soak up the local surroundings. The restaurant’s team is led by Tina Vashakidze, a teacher at the Georgian Culinary Academy, the well-established cooking school in Georgia, along with her experienced colleagues from the same academy.

Antoine Moubarak, Regional Director Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan & Eastern Europe, Radisson Hotel Group, says: “The Radisson RED brand and Tbilisi are a perfect fit. The hotel is located on one of the main avenues in the city which has a vibrant atmosphere and energy. The historic former post office building has undergone an incredible renovation to combine original and modern vibes to the spot in the lead up to the opening of Radisson RED Tbilisi. Our team has worked very hard to create an unforgettable experience for locals and visitors, and we look forward to welcoming them through our doors.”

Husnu Tayanc, Curator (also known as General Manager), Radisson RED Tbilisi, says “When I first saw the plans for Radisson RED Tbilisi, I fell in love with the building’s history and the opportunity to create a lifestyle experience for guests to feel the energy and vibrant atmosphere in Tbilisi. I would like to thank the investment group, Telegraph Company, namely Kniaz Desani, for bringing up this unique project to Tbilisi. The renovation project managed to maintain the historical elements and add modern ones, while also creating opportunity for the local employment.”

