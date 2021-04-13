Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne to open in May

Accor will welcome the second Mövenpick hotel in Australia with the opening of Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer in May.

The property is being developed alongside Fragrance Group Limited of Singapore.

Situated at the meeting point of Spencer and Bourke Streets in the central business district, the 172-room premium hotel promises to indulge and delight guests with its contemporary design and boutique interiors.

There will also be a dedicated cafe serving a signature ice cream, an exotic blend of modern south-east Asian cuisine the Miss Mi restaurant and bar, a daily Chocolate Hour and an assortment of other Mövenpick brand signature.

Simon McGrath, chief executive, Accor Pacific, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the Mövenpick hotel brand to Melbourne.

“This investment will benefit the local community by providing a choice of even greater accommodation options for visitors to the city and for Accor loyalty guests.

“The city of Melbourne is the perfect location for a Mövenpick hotel, enriching Melbourne’s incredible culinary scene with an outstanding restaurant and bar, and masterfully blending the brand’s Swiss heritage with a top-quality hospitality experience.”

Guests can also take a dip in the 25-metre swimming pool, sauna and well-equipped gymnasium.

Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer will form the six-level podium of the striking 78-storey Elenberg Fraser architect-designed Premier Tower development.

Fragrance Group chief executive, James Koh, said: “We are excited to further develop our partnership with Accor and deliver Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer, which will be a unique addition to Melbourne’s tourism offering.

“We can’t wait to unveil this exquisite hotel, and showcase its showstopper Miss Mi venue, to Melburnians and those visiting the culture capital of Australia.”

Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer is the second Mövenpick hotel Koh has partnered with Accor on in Australia, following the success of Mövenpick Hotel Hobart, which opened in January this year.