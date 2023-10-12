European Aviation Sector Unites to Enhance Efficiency and Sustainability for all Europeans

Associations representing the European aviation sector today adopted a joint industry declaration announcing their intention to make Europe the most efficient and environmentally friendly sky to fly in the world.

In line with the EU’s Green Deal objective of reaching climate neutrality by 2050, and to optimise capacity in the skies, associations representing airlines, airports, air navigation service providers, aviation manufacturers and business aviation have committed to joint action. They aim to transform the sector and work together to maximise capacity in the air, whilst further reducing the environmental footprint of flying.

A key technological pathway to this transformation in the coming years is the optimisation of the European air traffic management (ATM) system. With European passenger traffic set to recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2024, digital innovation in ATM can improve efficiency and provide the capacity to meet this projected demand, while at the same time realising considerable CO2 savings. This transformation will be achieved by deploying new digital tools developed under the EU’s Single European Sky ATM Research Programme (SESAR).

As a first immediate step, the associations will work together to update the EU ATM Master Plan, which serves as the common roadmap for SESAR.

With this declaration, the associations confirm their commitment to work together to make their industry truly sustainable and more efficient, for the benefit of all Europeans.

About ACI EUROPE (Airport Council International)

ACI EUROPE is the European region of Airports Council International (ACI), the only worldwide professional association of airport operators. ACI EUROPE represents over 500 airports in 55 countries. Our members facilitate over 90% of commercial air traffic in Europe. Air transport supports 13.5 million jobs, generating €886 billion in European economic activity (4.4% of GDP). In response to the Climate Emergency, in June 2019 our members committed to achieving Net Zero carbon emissions for operations under their control by 2050, without offsetting.

About A4E (Airlines For Europe)

Airlines for Europe (A4E) is Europe’s largest airline association. Based in Brussels, A4E works with policymakers to ensure aviation policy continues to connect Europeans with the world in a safe, competitive and sustainable manner. With a modern fleet of over 3,300 aircraft, A4E airlines carried over 610 million passengers in 2022 and served nearly 2,000 destinations. Each year, A4E members transport more than 4 million tonnes of vital goods and equipment to more than 360 destinations either by freighters or passenger aircraft.

About AIRE

Founded in 1971, AIRE is a member-driven organisation led by a team of aviation experts. Based in Brussels, the association focuses on achieving the most cost-effective environment for AIRE members. AIRE airlines operate various business models to cater for different demands in the travel market, including low-cost, seat-only and tour operator traffic. Their common feature is efficiency in terms of fleet utilisation and load factor.

About ASD

ASD is the voice of European Aerospace, Security and Defence Industries, representing directly or indirectly (through our national association members) over 4,000 companies of all sizes from 19 European countries with 879,000 employees. ASD members account for 98% of the sector’s turnover and 93% of its employment in Europe. The association develops and advocates for common industry positions, with the objective to promote the competitiveness of the sector in times of fast technological and societal changes.

About CANSO

CANSO – the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation – is the global voice of the air traffic management (ATM) industry and is shaping our future skies. Our members support over 90% of the world’s air traffic and include air navigation service providers, airspace users and operators, manufacturers and aviation industry suppliers. We raise the bar on global ATM performance by connecting the industry to share knowledge, expertise and innovation.

About EBAA

Founded in 1977 and based in Brussels (Belgium), EBAA represents more than 700 companies, corporate operators, commercial operators, manufacturers, airports, fixed-base operators, and more, with a total fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft. The association provides more than 50 products and services to the Business aviation community, including the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE), Europe’s largest Business aviation trade show.

About European Regions Airline Association (ERA)

Founded in 1980, European Regions Airline Association (ERA) is a non-profit trade association representing over 55 airlines plus around 150 other companies involved in European air transport, and is the only association that bring together the entire spectrum of companies involved in European aviation. The association supports and defends the airline industry in providing safe, efficient and sustainable air connectivity to all regions of Europe. By lobbying European regulatory bodies on policy matters, ERA promotes and protects social responsibility, environmental sustainability and the development of regional economies and local communities.