Etihad Cargo Expands US Network Partnership with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS)

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has appointed Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a member of the SATS Group, as the carrier’s US cargo handling partner to enhance its capabilities in the region.

Etihad Cargo has expanded its network with WFS to incorporate all the carrier’s stations in the US. From 3 October, WFS will be Etihad Cargo’s cargo handling partner at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), in addition to providing cargo handling services at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Thomas Schürmann, Head of Cargo Operations & Delivery at Etihad Cargo, said: “Etihad Cargo is committed to providing consistent, high-quality, end-to-end air cargo solutions. Therefore, it is imperative the carrier collaborates with cargo handling partners that can meet these expectations and deliver exceptional services in full compliance with Etihad Cargo’s standards and industry requirements. Expanding Etihad Cargo’s network with WFS to encompass all three of the carrier’s US stations will enable the carrier to ensure Etihad Cargo’s robust quality standards are maintained throughout the cargo’s entire journey.”

“WFS’ investment in new facilities at ORD and JFK, growth in our cargo business in North America, and unwavering focus on service quality are the cornerstones of our partnership with Etihad Cargo. In line with SATS Group’s vision for the future of cargo handling, we are introducing digital solutions for efficient dock management and landside operations, investing in auto-dimensioning equipment to improve accuracy, implementing IATA DG Autocheck for safer handling of dangerous goods, and providing real-time warehouse progress monitoring for customers. We are also introducing an automated pallet storage system called Raft to optimize storage and retrieval efficiency,” said Frank Clemente, Senior Vice President Cargo and Express, North America at WFS.

Among the WFS cargo handling facilities Etihad Cargo will utilise at ORD are two dedicated parking positions conveniently located directly outside WFS’ cargo warehouse and the cargo handling agent’s brand new ORD airport facility, which features state-of-the-art temperature-controlled storage rooms. This new facility is equipped with a large cool room providing the capacity for eight pallets, which will bolster Etihad Cargo’s end-to-end cool chain capabilities in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Etihad Cargo through the award of these three stations in North America. Our global network as part of the SATS Group gives us a great opportunity to serve our strategic customers consistently and support their growth in key cargo markets.,” said Mohammed Esa, Executive Vice President Group Commercial at SATS Group.

Etihad Cargo’s expanded partnership with WFS in the US supports the carrier’s focus on enhancing its IATA CEIV-certified premium products, including PharmaLife for the transportation of pharmaceuticals, FreshForward for the transportation of perishables and its products dedicated to the safe and comfortable transportation of live animals, LiveAnimals and SkyStables.