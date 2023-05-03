Etihad Airways wins Hat-trick of 2023 Business Traveller Awards

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has been recognised as the airline with the ‘Best Cabin Crew’ for the third year in a row at a gala awards ceremony held yesterday evening at the Palazzo Versace, Dubai. Following a public vote, the Business Traveller Middle East Awards also recognised Etihad with the Best Economy Class and Best Frequent Flyer programme for Etihad Guest.

Etihad’s Cabin Crew are best known for their warm and personal service which is inspired by traditional Emirati hospitality. Before they take to the skies, Etihad’s cabin crew are taken through an extensive training process which ensures the highest standards of safety, service and hospitality.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “Etihad’s special guests and clients tell us time and time again of the great service and hospitality they experience when they travel on Etihad. This award is testament to the hard work, consistency and commitment of our Cabin Crew who always go the extra mile for our guests. On behalf of everyone at Etihad, I would like to sincerely thank our Cabin Crew, and thank our guests and the public for voting for Etihad.

“These awards are an excellent way to recognise and celebrate the achievements of the entire industry who together are boosting tourism and business travel for the benefit of us all,” he continued.

The Business Traveller Middle East Awards were presented on Monday evening, after the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai. The awards were attended by travel industry and media professionals, celebrating the achievements of the travel and tourism sector including airlines, airports and hotels. The winners are decided by votes cast online by travellers and readers of Business Traveller Middle East magazine.

Etihad’s 8-million-member loyalty programme, Etihad Guest, was also recognised in the awards as the ‘Best Frequent Flyer Programme.’ Over the past year, Etihad has expanded its partnerships and Miles on the Go programme, offering more ways for guests to earn and be rewarded.

At the Arabian Travel Market this year, Etihad has unveiled the Business and Economy seats on its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners that will join the fleet this year. As well as increased privacy and comfort, the seats offer smart technology including enhanced connectivity, wireless charging in Business and Bluetooth compatibility.

Etihad also won the ‘Best Economy Class’ award at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards, recognising the high standards of comfort and service enjoyed by guests travelling in Economy. At the trade show this week, Etihad is showcasing its new Economy dining experience which has been designed to elevate the guest experience further, with environmental sustainability as a priority. The dining equipment is reusable and forms a closed loop recycling system. At the end of its product life, the dining equipment will be washed, ground and the resulting powder will be re-used to produce new products.