Etihad Airways goes daily to Toronto

Following the recently expanded air services agreement between the UAE and Canada, Etihad Airways has announced it will increase flights to Toronto.

On 30 May, Etihad Airways will introduce an additional weekly flight between Abu Dhabi and Toronto, on top of its current six-per-week flight schedule, to offer travellers a daily connection.

“Etihad is thrilled to begin flying daily between Abu Dhabi and Toronto, which has been one of our busiest routes in 2023 as a result of the rapid recovery and continued growth in travel demand between the UAE and Canada,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways.

“Our daily service will provide business and leisure travellers, the Canadian diaspora and the large body of students from the UAE enrolled in Canada’s world-class universities with a convenient flight option every day of the week.

“We thank the government and civil aviation authorities for laying the groundwork for us to strengthen the air links between our two countries, which are essential for tourism, trade and bilateral relations.”

Etihad will this year mark 18 years since it began serving Toronto in October 2005. The carrier has an interline agreement with WestJet and a codeshare with Air Canada which allow guests to benefit from seamless connectivity in Toronto to more than 15 destinations.

Dynamic and cosmopolitan, Toronto is the largest city in Canada and a must-visit destination for its diverse culture, stunning architecture and exciting food scene. Visitors can explore its iconic landmarks such as the CN Tower – one of more than 80 skyscrapers in the city – along with the Royal Ontario Museum and the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Abu Dhabi is a world-class tourism destination and offers visitors an abundance of things to do, from family days out at modern museums and theme parks such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi to beautiful golden beaches and unforgettable desert experiences.

Tickets are currently on sale on Etihad.com and the airline’s mobile app.