Silversea Cruises announces 2024 Venetian Society Reunion Voyage aboard Silver Nova

The leading ultra-luxury cruise line, Silversea Cruises®, has revealed details of a new Venetian Society® Reunion Voyage for 2024—to be hosted by President and CEO, Barbara Muckermann, aboard Silver Nova℠, the pioneering new addition to the cruise line’s fleet.

Departing Tokyo on October 15, 2024, guests travelling aboard Silver Nova for the special reunion voyage will journey through Asia over 16 days, arriving in Singapore on October 31.

Open to all travellers, Silversea’s Venetian Society Reunion Voyages foster a convivial atmosphere and a strong sense of camaraderie, appealing to Silversea’s close-knit community of guests, who eagerly anticipate the opportunity to reconvene with friends and meet new likeminded travellers. While all guests will enjoy special events on board throughout the sailing, Venetian Society members will enjoy a 5% savings on the cruise fare, exclusive events ashore, and commemorative gifts, among other enrichments. Norman Rafelson, Delegate to the Venetian Society, will join Barbara Muckermann in welcoming guests on board.

“It is always special for me to spend time on board our ships with our guests,” said Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises. “Our Venetian Society Reunion Voyages provide the perfect opportunity to reconnect with the most loyal members of our extended family, while also meeting new guests. This particular sailing will be especially unique, as it will mark the very first reunion aboard Silver Nova—offering guests the chance to experience our newest class of ship, which, for the first time in Silversea’s history, will incorporate an asymmetrical design and a horizontal layout, and will be among the most spacious ultra-luxury ships ever built.”

Highlights of the 2024 Venetian Society Reunion Voyage will include:

TOKYO TO SINGAPORE – October 15 – October 31, 2024

Departing Tokyo aboard Silver Nova on October 15, 2024, Silversea’s guests will journey deep into five different countries over 16 days, with three overnight calls, arriving in Singapore on October 31. In Kagoshima (Kyushu Island), travellers will connect with Japanese culture during visits to the Chiran Samurai Residence, the Shochu Brewery, and a traditional hot spring, among other experiences. Guests will discover South Korea’s Incheon (Seoul) during an overnight call, with excursions to Ganghwa Island, the Changdeok Palace and the city’s Fortress Wall, and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art. On Thursday, October 24, Silver Nova will arrive in Hong Kong for an overnight call, where guests will witness the city’s contrast of old and new. An overnight call in vibrant Ho Chi Minh City concludes the voyage, with immersive discoveries of the Cu Chi Tunnels, the Mekong Delta, and the destination’s rich history to highlight the experience. Guests will arrive in Singapore on October 31.

“We have registered great interest in our Venetian Society Reunion Voyage for 2023, which will see guests sail round-trip from Copenhagen aboard Silver Dawn® in September,” said Norman Rafelson, Silversea’s Delegate to the Venetian Society. “Guests often ask me about our 2024 sailing, with the aim of reserving their suites and arranging travel plans ahead of time. The wait is finally over. I look forward to welcoming travellers aboard the beautiful Silver Nova, with President and CEO Barbara Muckermann, in October 2024, sailing from Tokyo to Singapore. This one is not to be missed!”

Find out more information on Silversea’s Venetian Society Reunion Voyages:

https://www.silversea.com/venetian-society-reunions.html

Silversea’s Venetian Society members save 5% on selected cruise fares. View the cruise line’s Venetian Society sailings:

https://www.silversea.com/best-luxury-cruise-deals/venetian-society.html