Making Moments with Hilton: Innovative Solutions for Unforgettable Events

Entertainment and innovation are extremely important in every type of event, and Making Moments, the new concept launched by Hilton hotels in Italy, represents the ongoing need for originality when providing new experiences for guests.

Among the many elements that determine the success of an event, the gastronomic experience is one of the most significant, but great attention also needs to be paid to the atmosphere. It is from this premise that the Making Moments concept was developed - showcasing the creativity of the chefs and the imagination of the F&B specialists who can turn a simple dinner, aperitivo or lunch into a truly unique and unforgettable experience. This includes carefully curated menus, exceptional locations, and varied tasting methods, found within a portfolio of destinations suitable for different corporate events, as well as for private celebrations such as weddings, birthday parties, and anniversaries.

Making Moments consists of five categories including: the classic Banquet Royale, with dinner and entertainment to engage and amaze a large audience, the more intimate My Dinner Party, capable of creating an intimate and relaxed atmosphere among friends or family. As well as the bubbly Mix & Mingle, with an informal service and a selection of finger food, bubbles and innovative cocktails, the varied Street Food Festival, a gastronomic journey in which different food stations offer a selection of dishes from all over the world and, finally, the interactive Live Stations, where the chefs are the star of the show in the live preparation and personalisation of dishes right in front of guests.

Making Moments has been specifically designed for the Italian market and is now available in Italy’s most beautiful cities and in the most fascinating hotels of the group: the Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, the Aleph Rome Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hilton Milan, Hilton Lake Como, Hilton Molino Stucky Venice, Hilton Sorrento Palace and Hilton Rome Airport. Each hotel interprets and customises the concept according to its own specificity.

The seven hotels have developed a number of different Making Moments experiences unique to each property and here are some of the top events highlighted below.

Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, translates its heritage and magnificence into the Banquet Royale with the Dolce Vita theme. Dive into the past with scenes from the 1960’s classic movie by Federico Fellini and an orchestra that plays music composed by Nino Rota. The grand entrance for the guests features a vintage Alfa Romeo Spider, with a group of paparazzi-dancers arriving on the legendary Vespa and taking photos of the guests whilst in a choreographic dance.

The Aleph Rome Hotel offers an immersive My Dinner Party with the “Le Petit Chef”, which is the world’s smallest chef! Using cutting-edge 3D Mapping Technology, diners will be able to follow the smallest chef in the world right on their dinner plates. Guests can choose between a Classic Menu, a Grand Chef Menu, a Kids and a Vegetarian Menu.

Experience a Street Food Festival at Hilton Milan offering a gastronomic adventure through Northern Italy. Guided by the culinary expertise of the hotel’s chef, guests will go on a journey discovering and trying authentic delicacies from the regions of Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto and their rich history.

In Venice, the Hilton Molino Stucky offers a Mix & Mingle at The Skyline Rooftop Bar, the highest bar in the city with a charming terrace which is the perfect place for a memorable party. Enjoy a rich selection of canapés inspired by Venetian tradition accompanied by signature drinks prepared by expert mixologists including different variations of the classic Spritz: Spritz Select, Spritz Cynar and Spritz Italicus.

At Hilton Lake Como, guests can experience an elegant My Dinner Party experience in the beautiful setting of the Presidential Rooftop Suite. Surprise your guests by the intimate and charming atmosphere of Lake Como under a starry night sky, enhanced by a rich and refined culinary buffet.

At the Hilton Sorrento Palace the Live Station has an authentic Campania Region theme, with its own Pizza School. Situated in the hotel’s citrus grove, guests can try their hand at pizza making using traditional woodburning ovens and personalised chef hats and aprons. In the evening, a traditional dinner is served alongside a selection of local craft beers and live music.

At Hilton Rome Airport, the Mix & Mingle allows guests to enjoy a unique moment of togetherness in a relaxed and refined setting just a few steps from the most important airport hub in Italy. The traditional Italian Aperitivo will be served with local delicacies such as Focaccia from Puglia with mortadella and pistachio or Quiche with pecorino and black pepper, but also international flavours such as Bao buns with glazed meat and Burritos with guacamole.

Alessandro Cabella, Hilton Area General Manager Italy, says “Even in the MICE sector, which is once growing rapidly after the pandemic, Hilton knows how to anticipate trends and is able to offer its clients what they need even before they themselves perceive this need. We know that food is one of the showstoppers brought to any event, and thanks to Making Moments we are proud to offer high quality solutions that are also innovative and amaze even the most demanding and sophisticated guests.”

Hilton hotels in Italy have also added to their food and drinks offering with a selection of wines purchased from producer Villa Russiz. This picturesque historical villa located in the heart of the Collio DOC winemaking region in the northeast Italian region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, sits on 45 hectares of grapevines characterised by intense aromas. The revenue generated from the partnership between Hilton Italy and Fondazione Villa Russiz is used to finance the construction and infrastructure of Casa Elvine, a home for underprivileged kids where they can learn, grow, and develop in a nurturing environment.

Making Moments is a Hilton initiative that brings to the stage a new concept of original entertainment combined with high quality gastronomic offerings, developed in different formats where socialisation, and sharing are the basis of a unique experience.

For further information on Making Moments Italy, please visit: Making Moments Italian Edition https://online.fliphtml5.com/ylzvu/buiu/#p=1