VisitEngland launches domestic tourism campaign

VisitEngland is set to launch the next phase of its UK-wide campaign to boost domestic day trips and overnight breaks in the run-up to summer.

The project comes in partnership with the tourism organisations of London, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The ‘Escape the Everyday’ campaign, which first launched in autumn 2020, highlights the quality destinations, visitor attractions and experiences on offer across the UK to build back demand for domestic breaks.

This next phase of the campaign ‘Escape the Everyday – Enjoy the UK this Summer,’ with the theme ‘reconnecting with people and places,’ has a focus on cities and city visitor attractions as well as regional gateways which have been particularly hard hit by the lack of international visitors and that rely on overseas visitors and their spending.

The £5 million campaign kicks off across the tourism agency’s ‘own’ channels with a short video and branded content across social media with ‘on demand’ television advertising from May 25th.

The paid multi-media campaign then ramps up as the summer season approaches and in line with each nations’ roadmap.

The campaign is also calling for tourism businesses, visitor attractions and destinations across the UK to get involved.

It comes as the tourism agency’s latest forecasts show that domestic tourism spending is estimated this year of £51.4 billion, just over half of the £91.6 billion in 2019.

Last year alone saw about two-thirds of the value wiped off the domestic tourism industry in Britain, a £58 billion loss to the economy.

The forecast for inbound tourism spending in the UK this year is £6.2 billion, less than a quarter of the £28.4 billion in 2019.

Tourism minister, Nigel Huddleston, said: “Our brilliant tourism and hospitality sector has faced unprecedented challenges over the past year, which is why we’ve already provided £25 billion in support, including £5 billion in VAT cuts.

“There is so much to see and do across the whole of the UK and our great cities have lots to offer.

“Whether you’d rather visit a museum or gallery, browse in a bookshop or enjoy first rate hospitality, I encourage everyone to get out there to explore our wonderful cities and support domestic tourism.”

A free Escape the Everyday campaign toolkit is available for destinations and tourism businesses across the UK with campaign information, ways to get involved and marketing materials that can be adapted to promote local products and services, attractions and experiences with the theme of ‘reconnection.’