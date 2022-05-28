5.3 million Brits plan domestic break for Platinum Jubilee weekend

A VisitEngland survey out today shows that 5.3 million Brits are definitely planning an overnight holiday break in the UK during the extended Bank Holiday weekend for the Platinum Jubilee, bringing an estimated £1.2 billion boost to the economy.

VisitEngland’s ‘Platinum Jubilee Weekend Trip Tracker’ survey also showed that well over a third, 19 million, are planning to take part in activities to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, from attending a ‘Big Jubilee Lunch’ street party to lunch in a pub, restaurant or café, to watching events on an outdoor screen or attending official celebrations. In addition, almost a quarter of those surveyed were still to decide.

VisitEngland Chief Executive Patricia Yates said:

“The upcoming Bank Holiday is a fantastic opportunity for an extra special short-break at home or a day-out, enjoying the once-in-a-lifetime celebrations and show-stopping events for the historic Platinum Jubilee. From afternoon teas and street parties to beacon lighting ceremonies, pageants and parades, people are set to celebrate with friends and neighbours in royal style.

“The long weekend is also set to bring a much-needed boost to the industry and destinations as the summer season gets underway and our outstanding tourism businesses will be very pleased to welcome you back.”

Looking at those intending to take an overnight domestic break in the UK for the extended Bank Holiday weekend, the top destination type is ‘city or large town’ followed by ‘coastal town’.

The survey also showed that a further 2.6 million people were undecided about whether to take an overnight holiday trip in the UK during the long weekend. The top reasons were ‘waiting to see what the weather is like,’ ‘waiting to see if I can afford it’ and ‘not sure where I’d like to go.’

