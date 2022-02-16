VisitEngland seeks to boost domestic breaks ahead of summer

VisitEngland has launched the next phase of its domestic Escape the Everyday campaign, to encourage short-breaks to English cities this spring and early summer.

The £1 million programme is putting the spotlight on the quality destinations, visitor attractions and experiences on offer across England’s cities, to build back demand for domestic breaks and boost consumer confidence in taking trips.

The campaign also aims to support cities, city attractions and regional gateways, hit hard by the lack of international visitors and their spending.

VisitEngland director, Andrew Stokes, said: “With the weather warming up and spring in the air, now is a great time to connect with loved ones on a short break in England.

“Whether you are looking to experience England’s rich history, stay at an eco-friendly retreat, or discover hidden foodie gems, our cities have attractions, tours and experiences to suit all interests.

“Businesses are eager to see visitors and we want everyone to get involved, book a short-break to our cities and kick-start the tourism season.”

The digital, partner-led campaign kicks-off this week and runs through to March 31st with content on LADbible, and its sister channel UNILAD, and Buzzfeed showcasing activities and experiences in English cities.

The campaign will run across the partners’ digital channels, including Instagram and Facebook, with city-focused content ranging from short films.

VisitEngland has estimated the loss in domestic tourism spending in England, in 2020 and 2021 combined, to be more than £77 billion.